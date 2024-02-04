AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $146.40.

Get AGCO alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AGCO

AGCO Trading Down 0.7 %

AGCO Dividend Announcement

NYSE AGCO opened at $122.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. AGCO has a 12 month low of $109.81 and a 12 month high of $145.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 7.54%.

Institutional Trading of AGCO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP raised its holdings in AGCO by 278.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AGCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

(Get Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.