Air Products and Chemicals (APD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 5th. Analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals to post earnings of $2.99 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD stock opened at $258.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $251.63 and a one year high of $307.71. The stock has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.85.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 67.83%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $48,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 47.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

