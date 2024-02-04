AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.40

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.40 and traded as high as $3.47. AirBoss of America shares last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

AirBoss of America Trading Up 10.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.39.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders.

