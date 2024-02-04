Akoustis Technologies (AKTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Monday, February 5th. Akoustis Technologies has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.24% and a negative net margin of 226.21%. The business had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 million. On average, analysts expect Akoustis Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AKTS stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.43. Akoustis Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $4.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Boller bought 60,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,957 shares of the company's stock, valued at $107,478.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy bought 1,310,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,222,775 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,111,387.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,500,000 shares of company stock worth $750,000 and sold 7,000 shares worth $4,481. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 176.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 170.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,167 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter worth $77,000. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Akoustis Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.

