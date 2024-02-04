Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ (ARE) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $140.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ARE has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $137.13.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $121.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.83. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $90.73 and a one year high of $168.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.93, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 940.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $292,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,092.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $580,295.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,917. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $292,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,092.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,354 shares of company stock worth $2,053,571. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 425,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,950,000 after buying an additional 78,240 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 9,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

