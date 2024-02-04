Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 6th

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th.

Alliance Resource Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 91.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Alliance Resource Partners has a payout ratio of 61.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners to earn $4.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.2%.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $21.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.14. Alliance Resource Partners has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The energy company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $625.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.54 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 35.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARLP. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Insider Transactions at Alliance Resource Partners

In related news, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 54,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $1,155,747.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,255,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,749,592.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Mowry Kathleen Craft sold 32,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $738,402.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,548,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,504,777.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 54,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $1,155,747.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,255,270 shares in the company, valued at $345,749,592.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,030 shares of company stock worth $4,272,028. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARLP. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,254 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Further Reading

