Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $61.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.31 and its 200-day moving average is $57.49. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $41.61 and a 1 year high of $62.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth approximately $2,274,000. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

