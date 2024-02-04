Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALNY. StockNews.com raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $230.95.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $173.06 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $148.10 and a 1 year high of $234.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.80 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.59.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $2.76. The business had revenue of $750.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.14 million. As a group, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,703,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,880,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $547,152,000 after acquiring an additional 651,054 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,139,074,000 after acquiring an additional 364,021 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,005,000 after acquiring an additional 262,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,317,000 after acquiring an additional 221,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

