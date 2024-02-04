Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Lowered to $164.00 at Roth Mkm

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Roth Mkm from $166.00 to $164.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $153.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $142.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $88.57 and a 12 month high of $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,674 shares of company stock worth $25,994,026. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

