Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $168.00 at Citigroup

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $153.00 to $168.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $142.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.86. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $88.57 and a fifty-two week high of $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 189,674 shares of company stock worth $25,994,026. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

