Alpine Associates Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 952,214 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 381,648 shares during the period. Silicon Motion Technology accounts for 2.6% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned about 2.85% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $48,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 183.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on SIMO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ SIMO traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $63.89. 202,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,631. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $95.33. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.63.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.70 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s revenue was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.88%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

