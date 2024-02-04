Alpine Associates Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 999,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,840 shares during the period. NeoGames comprises 1.4% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings in NeoGames were worth $26,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in NeoGames by 6,940.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,750,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,018,000 after buying an additional 1,726,113 shares during the period. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the second quarter valued at about $18,275,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,809,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 68.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,210,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,238,000 after purchasing an additional 493,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in NeoGames by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,008,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,295,000 after acquiring an additional 436,463 shares in the last quarter.

Get NeoGames alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 price objective on shares of NeoGames in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

NeoGames Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:NGMS traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $28.02. The stock had a trading volume of 16,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.25. NeoGames S.A. has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $28.64.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. NeoGames had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $46.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NeoGames

(Free Report)

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of games through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.