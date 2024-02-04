Alpine Associates Management Inc. Takes $15.28 Million Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 104,500 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,283,000. Splunk comprises about 0.8% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Splunk as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk in the second quarter valued at $710,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the third quarter valued at $42,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Splunk by 204.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPLK stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,662,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,320. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.19 and a 12 month high of $153.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.21, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.26 and its 200 day moving average is $137.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 689.21% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $763,988.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

