Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.000-5.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Altria Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.00-5.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.36. The company had a trading volume of 10,858,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,610,558. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.21. The stock has a market cap of $73.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $48.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 243.71%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.22.

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MO. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 272.7% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 615.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 195,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after purchasing an additional 167,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

