Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

AIF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares cut shares of Altus Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$65.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Eight Capital lowered shares of Altus Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$66.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$54.05.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Altus Group

Altus Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSE AIF opened at C$45.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.42. Altus Group has a 52-week low of C$35.29 and a 52-week high of C$61.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$45.69. The stock has a market cap of C$2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,510.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.20). Altus Group had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.27%. The business had revenue of C$185.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$198.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altus Group will post 2.1398104 EPS for the current year.

Altus Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Altus Group news, Director Anthony Long acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$28.65 per share, with a total value of C$28,650.00. In other Altus Group news, Director Raymond Mikulich acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$38.50 per share, with a total value of C$57,750.00. Also, Director Anthony Long acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$28.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,650.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,975 shares of company stock valued at $224,070 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altus Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.