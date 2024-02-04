Amalgamated Bank Buys 4,719 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $16,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,198,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,869,000 after buying an additional 1,589,999 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:ICE opened at $128.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.16 and a twelve month high of $129.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $7,351,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,152,375 shares in the company, valued at $145,084,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $7,351,049.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,152,375 shares in the company, valued at $145,084,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,419 shares of company stock valued at $10,110,657. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

