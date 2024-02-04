Amalgamated Bank Has $12.60 Million Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $12,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,337,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,832,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,570,000 after acquiring an additional 210,171 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,867,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,467,000 after acquiring an additional 101,230 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

TT stock opened at $276.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $162.04 and a 1-year high of $278.81. The stock has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

TT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.00.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

