Amalgamated Bank Has $15.78 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 513,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,542 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $15,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 4.8% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of CSX by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 14,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in CSX by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.24.

CSX Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CSX opened at $36.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

