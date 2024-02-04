Amalgamated Bank Has $17.42 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,320 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $17,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $256.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.22. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.06 and a 12 month high of $267.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITW. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

