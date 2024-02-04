Amalgamated Bank Increases Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $12,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,428,000 after buying an additional 86,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,031,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,238,000 after buying an additional 1,320,774 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after buying an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,784,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,737,000 after buying an additional 232,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 182.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,486,000 after buying an additional 1,487,620 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLDR. Stephens reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.53.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

BLDR stock opened at $180.75 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.69 and a 12-month high of $182.54. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.35.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

