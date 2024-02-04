Amalgamated Bank Reduces Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $13,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,175.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $2,246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,301.89.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CMG stock opened at $2,482.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a PE ratio of 58.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,289.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,063.68. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,470.05 and a twelve month high of $2,492.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,169.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,358,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total transaction of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,169.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,246 shares of company stock worth $9,817,747. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

