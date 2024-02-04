Amalgamated Bank Reduces Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $10,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on HLT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.62.

HLT stock opened at $195.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.00. The company has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.86 and a 12-month high of $196.18.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

