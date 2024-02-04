Amalgamated Bank Sells 4,872 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,872 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $13,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $245.12 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.56 and a 1 year high of $246.74. The firm has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.36.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

