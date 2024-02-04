Amalgamated Bank Sells 849 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $11,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen lowered Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.35.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $251.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $255.80. The company has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.22 and a 200-day moving average of $215.41.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

