Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19, RTT News reports. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $171.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.12 and a 12 month high of $172.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total transaction of $1,555,317.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,904 shares in the company, valued at $17,048,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total transaction of $1,555,317.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,904 shares in the company, valued at $17,048,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,329 shares of company stock worth $8,807,853 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

