American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,716 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 3.1% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of American Express by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,280 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.39.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,381 shares of company stock valued at $6,769,954. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of AXP stock traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,393,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $150.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.26. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $206.97.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.