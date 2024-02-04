American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 207.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $397,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,381 shares of company stock worth $6,769,954. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.39.

American Express stock opened at $206.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.26. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $206.97.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.41%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

