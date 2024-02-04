American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,499,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 184,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of American Tower worth $246,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $1,008,567,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after buying an additional 3,016,160 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2,329.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,329,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,682,000 after buying an additional 1,275,052 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $193.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.21 billion, a PE ratio of 126.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $225.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 444.45%.

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank started coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.54.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

