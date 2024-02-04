Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Receives $102.11 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.11.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

In related news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Amphenol by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,086,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,517 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Amphenol by 172.9% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in Amphenol by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 7,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE APH opened at $103.46 on Tuesday. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $104.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

