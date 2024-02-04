Analysts Set Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Target Price at $14.00

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.
AMPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amplitude from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amplitude from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMPL
Insider Transactions at Amplitude
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplitude
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Amplitude in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Amplitude during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Amplitude during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.
Amplitude Trading Up 1.2 %
AMPL stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. Amplitude has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.57.
Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $70.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.99 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 29.53% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
About Amplitude
Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amplitude
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.