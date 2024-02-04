Analysts Set Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Target Price at $14.00

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPLGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

AMPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amplitude from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amplitude from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at Amplitude

In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $36,802.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $36,802.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,850 shares in the company, valued at $940,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Neeraj Agrawal sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $418,662.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 327,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,740.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplitude

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Amplitude in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Amplitude during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Amplitude during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Trading Up 1.2 %

AMPL stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. Amplitude has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.57.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPLGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $70.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.99 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 29.53% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

