Analysts Set CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Target Price at $15.57

Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.07.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.70 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer cut shares of CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $17.06.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 123,079,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,638,000 after acquiring an additional 10,322,578 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,276,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,450,000 after buying an additional 14,348,475 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 410.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,936,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,492,000 after buying an additional 16,835,827 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,843,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,309,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,461,000 after buying an additional 2,208,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

