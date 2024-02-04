Analysts Set Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Target Price at C$17.97

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.97.

MTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Securities set a C$16.75 price target on Mullen Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

TSE:MTL opened at C$15.16 on Friday. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$12.82 and a 52-week high of C$16.43. The firm has a market cap of C$1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

