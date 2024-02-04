Analysts Set Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Target Price at $24.91

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.91.

Several research firms have recently commented on SILK. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. CL King cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

SILK stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. Silk Road Medical has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $56.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.23 million, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 9.11 and a current ratio of 10.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average of $13.88.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a negative return on equity of 35.40%. The company had revenue of $44.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SILK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 535.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 879.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

Featured Articles

