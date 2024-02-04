Analysts Set W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Target Price at $775.25

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $775.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GWW shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 5.4 %

NYSE GWW opened at $972.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $625.97 and a 52-week high of $978.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $836.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $764.79.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 36.37 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

