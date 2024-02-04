Analyzing Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) and Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU)

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) and Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Dominion Energy and Spruce Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dominion Energy 9.66% 10.94% 2.74% Spruce Power -95.77% -6.68% -1.97%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.7% of Dominion Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of Spruce Power shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Dominion Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Spruce Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dominion Energy $17.17 billion 2.22 $994.00 million $1.96 23.29 Spruce Power $23.19 million 3.20 -$93.93 million ($4.39) -0.93

This table compares Dominion Energy and Spruce Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Dominion Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Spruce Power. Spruce Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dominion Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Dominion Energy and Spruce Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dominion Energy 0 9 3 0 2.25 Spruce Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dominion Energy currently has a consensus price target of $50.33, suggesting a potential upside of 10.28%. Given Dominion Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dominion Energy is more favorable than Spruce Power.

Volatility & Risk

Dominion Energy has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spruce Power has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dominion Energy beats Spruce Power on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc. produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. The Gas Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas sales, transportation, gathering, storage, and distribution operations in Ohio, North Carolina, Utah, southwestern Wyoming, and southeastern Idaho that serve approximately 3.0 million residential, commercial and industrial customers. It also has nonregulated renewable natural gas facilities in operation. The Dominion Energy South Carolina segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 782,000 customers in the central, southern, and southwestern portions of South Carolina; and distributes natural gas to approximately 435,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in South Carolina. The Contracted Assets segment is involved in the nonregulated long-term contracted renewable electric generation and solar generation facility development operations; and gas transportation, LNG import, and storage operations, as well as in the liquefaction facility. As of December 31, 2022, the company's portfolio of assets included approximately 31.0 gigawatt of electric generating capacity; 10,600 miles of electric transmission lines; 78,500 miles of electric distribution lines; and 93,500 miles of gas distribution mains and related service facilities. The company was formerly known as Dominion Resources, Inc. Dominion Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About Spruce Power

Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and small businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 72,000 customers. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

