Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Stake Decreased by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,897 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,394 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $83,248,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 274,965.9% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,168,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167,607 shares during the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on NLY. StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $852,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,291,213.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NLY opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $23.97.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.44%.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

See Also

