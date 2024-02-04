ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. cut its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,543 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 10.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,182,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,362,816,000 after purchasing an additional 955,288 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $169,860,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in ANSYS by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,265,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,324,000 after acquiring an additional 491,935 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,342,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,486,000 after acquiring an additional 241,117 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 600,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,464,000 after purchasing an additional 169,071 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.20.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total transaction of $2,853,442.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,830.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANSS opened at $335.25 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $258.01 and a one year high of $364.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $325.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.51, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.57 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

