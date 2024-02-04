Apollo Currency (APL) Trading Down 16.1% Over Last Week

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $754,505.77 and $1.05 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00084023 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00029724 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00021104 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006505 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006286 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.