Archer Investment Corp Acquires 1,687 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

FTSM stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.70. 1,518,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,348. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.40 and a one year high of $59.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.63.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.