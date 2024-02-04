Archer Investment Corp Acquires 2,975 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 37,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 1,133,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,551,000 after purchasing an additional 17,477 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 98,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 28,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.54. 11,569,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,340,133. The stock has a market cap of $116.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $48.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.55.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

