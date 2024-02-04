Archer Investment Corp Acquires 3,227 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.86. 2,595,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,862,623. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0859 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

