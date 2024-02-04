Archer Investment Corp Acquires 92 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 0.9% of Archer Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,950,761,000 after purchasing an additional 176,739 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,589,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,548,787,000 after acquiring an additional 109,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,045,055,000 after acquiring an additional 106,461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $807,193,000 after acquiring an additional 46,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $425.97. 973,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,160. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $442.78. The firm has a market cap of $102.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.49.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.92.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

