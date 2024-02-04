Archer Investment Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Archer Investment Corp trimmed its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICVT. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 696.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 265.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ICVT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.59. 335,776 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.33. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

