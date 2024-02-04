Archer Investment Corp Has $2.86 Million Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF makes up 1.0% of Archer Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Archer Investment Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 46.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 22,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 66,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PXF traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.78. The company had a trading volume of 38,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,503. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.07. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $47.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

