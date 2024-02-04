Archer Investment Corp Has $2 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN)

Archer Investment Corp decreased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp owned about 1.55% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UJAN. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 49,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 22,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 248.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $805,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.15. The company had a trading volume of 10,414 shares. The firm has a market cap of $138.86 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.46.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

