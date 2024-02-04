Archer Investment Corp Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1,548.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after buying an additional 355,506,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,006,000 after buying an additional 105,707 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,370,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,661,000 after buying an additional 35,608 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,026,000 after buying an additional 83,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,672,000 after buying an additional 22,885 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.14. The stock had a trading volume of 389,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,284. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $131.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.30.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

