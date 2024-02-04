Archer Investment Corp Makes New $410,000 Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL)

Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - July alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.5 %

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.83. The stock had a trading volume of 47,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,761. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $29.24 and a 1 year high of $32.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.96.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.