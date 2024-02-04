Archer Investment Corp Purchases 240 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,944,437 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $102.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.91.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.