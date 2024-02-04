Archer Investment Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Archer Investment Corp cut its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 24.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Petix & Botte Co raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 5,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,401,000. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,543,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PWR traded up $4.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,682. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.33 and a 12 month high of $219.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.68%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

