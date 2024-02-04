Argent Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $11,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after buying an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 53,716.8% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,120,000 after buying an additional 1,747,946 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $445,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $589.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $7.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $667.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,019,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,497. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $606.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $571.83. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $672.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $633.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 81.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,725 shares of company stock worth $125,637,294 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

